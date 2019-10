Reina Isabel II posa como modelo en portada de revista y es furor en las redes sociales

View this post on Instagram

According to Miss Kelly, the Queen has always longed to have her portrait taken in a more casual pose, specifically with her hands in her pockets. The Queen Mother and her advisers had prevented this, however, feeling it would be inappropriate. A few years ago, when researching her first book about the Queen's wardrobe, Miss Kelly decided it might be time to make her boss's long-held dream come true and the Queen agreed. Miss Kelly writes: 'Her Majesty took her position in front of the lens and started striking a series of poses, slipping her hands in and out of her pockets and placing them on to her hips, mimicking the stance of a professional model. I stood in disbelief, the Queen was a natural.' (📸: Barry Jeffery for Hello! magazine)