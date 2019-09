Luto en la música: murió Camilo Sesto a sus 72 años

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 19, 2004 Spanish singer Camilo Sesto performs during the 45th edition of the Vina del Mar international festival in Chile on February 19, 2004. – Camilo Sesto, a Spanish singer and composer of romantic ballads who scored a string of number one hits in a career that spanned decades, has died aged 72, his family said on September 8, 2019. Sesto, real name Camilo Blanes Cortes, sang in two pop bands during the 1960s before recording his first album “Algo De Mí”, or “Something of Me”, in 1971. He went on to sell over 70 million albums, making him one of the most famous Spanish singers of all time. (Photo by Víctor ROJAS / AFP)