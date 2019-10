Jornada violenta en Santiago de Chile por el alza del precio del pasaje del Metro

People take pictures of Macul Metro station set on fire by protesters alongside a sign that reads “Chile doesn’t wake up” during a mass fare-dodging protest in Santiago, on October 19, 2019. – The entire Santiago Metro, which mobilizes about three million passengers per day, stopped operating on Friday afternoon following attacks in rejection of the rate hike, the company said. The chaos beat Santiago this Friday with confrontations, fires and attacks on the metropolitan railway, in protest of the increase in fares that forced the closure of all Metro stations. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP)