Esta sería la mujer más bella del mundo, según la ciencia
17-Oct-19
Redacción Digital
El cirujano plástico británico, Julian De Silva, reveló su aclamado estudio sobre la belleza femenina y en primer lugar está la modelo Bella Hadid.
Los antiguos griegos crearon el “Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi Standards” (“Relación Dorada de los Estándares de Belleza Phi”), que son unas mediciones de las proporciones faciales que aplicaron al tratar de definir la belleza.
El famoso cirujano estético utilizó esta fórmula matemática basada en la proporción áurea y encontró que la modelo Bella Hadid tiene una cara de 94.35 de perfección sobre los cien puntos, debido al posicionamiento de sus ojos, nariz, barbilla y labios.
Today I have been featured in the @dailymail and @bazaaruk, declaring @BellaHadid the most beautiful woman in the world – according to the 'Golden Ratio' equation devised in Ancient Greece (and Beyoncé is a close second). The 23-year-old was found to be 94.35% 'accurate' to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – which measure physical perfection. Her eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape were measured and came closest to the ancient Greeks' idea of perfection. Singer @Beyoncé, 38, was second with 92.44%, actress @AmberHeard, 33, was third with 91.85% and pop star @ArianaGrande, 26, was fourth with 91.81%. Kate Moss, 45, the highest rated Briton and in sixth place overall, had a reading of 91.05% – well ahead of her rival and the UK's other most successful supermodel, @CaraDelevingne, 27, who was in tenth place with 89.99%. The list was compiled using the latest computerised mapping techniques which allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients' surgery. The Golden Ratio was a mathematical equation devised by the Greeks in an attempt to measure beauty. #news #beauty #plasticsurgery #harleystreet #beautifacation #beautifulfaces #jdsgoldenratio
“Bella Hadid fue la clara ganadora cuando todos los elementos de la cara se midieron para la perfección física. Tuvo la lectura general más alta para su mentón, que, con una puntuación del 99.7 por ciento, está a solo un 0.3 por ciento de la forma perfecta “, le dijo el Dr. Julian a The Daily Mail.
La posición de sus ojos, cejas, labios, nariz y mandíbula obtuvo el 94,35 % de un 100 %.
El segundo lugar del ranking lo ocupa Beyonce seguido por Amber Heard.
¿Qué es la proporción áurea?
De acuerdo con la enciclopedia matemática, Wolfram Math World, la proporción áurea, también conocida como la proporción divina, es un número irracional que se encuentra a menudo cuando se toman las proporciones de distancias en figuras geométricas simples como el pentágono, pentagrama, decágono y dodecaedro.
En este caso, solo hay que tomar medidas entre las diferentes partes del rostro y tener en cuenta la simetría y la proporción de la cara para ver la armonía de las distancias entre cada parte.
¿Cuáles fueron las otras mujeres en el ranking?
- Bella Hadid: 94,35 por ciento
- Beyoncé: 92,44 por ciento
- Amber Heard: 91,85 por ciento
- Ariana Grande: 91,81 por ciento
- Taylor Swift: 91,64 por ciento
- Kate Moss: 91,05 por ciento
- Scarlett Johansson: 90,91 por ciento
- Natalie Portman: 90,51 por ciento
- Katy Perry: 90,08 por ciento
- Cara Delevingne: 89,99 por ciento