El peso de ser Mia Khalifa, “la mujer más vista del mundo”

Thank you, @bbc_hardtalk for asking the most thoughtful questions regarding my past and my moving forward, how I can help other girls learn from my mistakes, and the steps that need to be taken so young women can educate themselves on the consequences- because that is step one before we try to change the industry practices. Stephen Sackur, I know your don’t have an Instagram, but I’m sure this will reach you. Thank you for inviting me on to your show and for hearing what I had to say. The episode will be on BBC News TV on Monday, and also available to stream online.